Virginia Specialty Food & Beverage Association Relaunches

The Virginia Specialty Food & Beverage Association has relaunched, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The nonprofit, originally founded in 1947, is a member-driven trade association that has a mission to provide its membership with educational, marketing, and sales opportunities that grow their businesses and promote their passion for creating the finest, diverse specialty food products throughout the state.

Scott D Stephens has been selected as the association’s executive director and will lead the launch and rebranding. Stephens has been in the specialty food industry for more than 25 years and has chaired the VDACS Specialty Food Advisory Committee and has served as a member of the Specialty Food Association’s Producer Supplier Committee.

“I am excited to reconnect with old friends, meet new ones and work with an amazing group of talented entrepreneurs, as together we promote Virginia products and the producers behind those beloved iconic brands,” said Stephens. “I am also grateful for the opportunity to lead an organization with members who are focused on bettering the communities in which they serve and the farmers that produce such wonderful ingredients.”

