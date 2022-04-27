Whisps Introduces the First Pretzel Made by Cheese People on National Pretzel Day

NEW YORK — Whisps, America’s bestselling cheese crisps brand, today introduced its latest cheesy snack: Whisps Cheese & Pretzels Bites. Starring 100% real, aged Parmesan and cheddar cheeses made with dairy from four family farms and clean label pretzels, these poppable bites combine two of America’s favorite things into one delicious snack.

“Whisps built its foundation on clean snacks with 100% real, artisanal cheese at its core, and with Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites, we’re furthering our commitment to putting actual cheese back in artificial ‘cheez’ snacks,” said John Ghingo, CEO of Whisps. “The pretzel-and-cheese combination isn’t new, but what is new is our obsession with bringing real cheese to the pretzel category. These craveworthy, crunchy bites are delicious, nutritious and perfect for any snacking occasion. Bringing our real cheese to pretzels brings protein, reduces carbs and creates a whole new, delicious experience. We cannot wait to see how fans use Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites to meet their continuing need for nutritious snacks throughout the day.”

In the U.S., pretzels are the #2 most consumed salty snack while 81% of consumers purchase cheese snacks regularly1. To perfect the combination of pretzels-and-cheese, it took years to craft Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites that are not only delicious, but nutritious. Available in Cheddar, Honey Mustard, and Everything flavors, each serving of Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites has 7g of protein, 0g of sugar and is an excellent source of calcium.

Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites in Cheddar and Honey Mustard flavors will be available at Kroger, as well as on Amazon, starting April 26, 2022 with an MSRP of $4.49 per 2.5oz pouch. Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites in Everything flavor will be available in the weeks to follow. For more information, visit Whisps.com

About Whisps

Whisps is on a mission to put real cheese back in ‘cheez’y favorites, by offering delicious and premium cheese products to people nationwide for a variety of eating and snacking occasions. Known for its best-selling cheese crisps made with 100% real cheese and flavorful spice blends, Whisps currently offers three pure cheese and six spiced cheese crisp varieties, as well as a line of cheese & pretzel bites, a line of keto-friendly snack mixes, and a cheesy breadcrumb alternative. For more information about Whisps, please visit www.whisps.com, Facebook.com/whispssnacks and Instagram.com/whispssnacks.

