Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Honors 2024 Cheese Champions

As June Dairy Month approaches, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) presented its third annual Cheese Champion awards to seven federal and state lawmakers for their efforts to support and advance the dairy processing industry.

“Dairy processors have fostered strong, productive partnerships with Wisconsin lawmakers – partnerships that are creating greater stability and boosting business growth,” said WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy Rebekah Sweeney. “We’re grateful for the consistent support of this year’s legislative Cheese Champions, and we’re pleased to recognize them for their work.”

Among the awardees applauded at WCMA’s Annual Member Meeting on May 22 was U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin). Baldwin established and continues to champion funding for the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives, providing technical assistance and grants for dairy farmers and processors.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA)