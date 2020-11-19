2020 Won’t Stop You From Getting the Perfect Christmas Tree

NASHVILLE – As cool, crisp air draws near, a visit to a local Christmas tree farm is the perfect outdoor adventure to generate holiday spirit and family fun in a safe way.

Many Christmas tree farms sell between Black Friday and Christmas Eve, but some are open as early as Nov. 21. Regardless of when you visit, local producers recommend you call for availability before you go.

“Picking out a Christmas tree is a special event for families here in Southwest Tennessee,” Duncan Christmas Tree Farm owner Vicky Goodrum said. “Our tree varieties include Leyland cypress, Frasier fir, Blue Ice cypress, and cedars. In addition to the perfect tree, families can enjoy hayrides, hot chocolate, spiced cider, and a visit with Santa.”

If you have never been to a Christmas tree farm, the process is easy and fun. Many farms offer pre-cut trees or will even bale and help load your tree for a stress-free ride home. Call ahead to make sure you bring the right tools, including straps to secure your tree.

Christmas Tree farms have adjusted to keep visitors safe this year. From limited building capacity and mobile checkout areas to sanitizing stations and plastic barriers, visitors can still make holiday memories with their family this Christmas season.

“Our greatest concern this season is keeping our customers, workers, and family safe,” owner Dawn Gray of Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Woodbury said. “Our online store allows customers to purchase trees and other items in advance. Customers can remain in their vehicles while we deliver their items and tie their tree to the top.”

Even if you aren’t looking for a fresh Christmas tree, many tree farms offer other fun activities for the whole family. Whether you’re hoping to get a picture with Santa Claus, hike the farm trails, or stroll through the gift shop, you will make memories that will last a lifetime.

Visit Pick Tennessee’s website at www.picktnproducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app under Fun and Education to find a local Christmas tree farm near you. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about local activities, seasonal recipes, and products.