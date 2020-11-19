Specialty Food Association Appoints Bill Lynch President

The Specialty Food Association Board of Directors has appointed Bill Lynch president of the organization. Initially appointed interim president in May, Lynch has been with the SFA for more than 20 years.

“Since assuming the role of Interim President, Bill’s leadership under the pandemic has been steadfast and creative, launching endeavors such as Specialty Food Live!, and virtual tasting events, all of which provide essential opportunities to our membership during these challenging times,” said Charlie Apt, SFA Board Chair, in a statement.

Having previously served as vice president of engagement & experience, Lynch has vast experience in operations and is a recognized leader in the specialty food and trade show industries.

