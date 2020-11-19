Mellano & Company Takes Center Stage On HBO Max’s “Full Bloom”

The latest floral design competition show is set to ‘bloom’ into people’s homes by way of HBO Max’s newest hot reality show Full Bloom. Launching November 12th with eight full-feature episodes, the show will feature some of America’s top florists and designers from all around the nation. Each contestant will participate in a floral face-off challenge designing, creating, and presenting “Wonka-Esq” works of floral art. Celebrity florist Simon Lycett will host the show alongside mentor judges, including Los Angeles’s favorite Maurice Harris and Elizabeth Cronin.

With a floral reality show comes the need for thousands of fresh, high-quality flowers and greens! Mellano & Company answered the call and had the opportunity to come alongside the Full Bloom production teams. Whether straight from the Mellano farms in Oceanside or through our sales team’s hands through the wholesale department, Mellano delivered thousands of flowers and greens to the Full Bloom set during production. Mike Mellano, President of Mellano & Company shares, “we’re so excited to see what this group of extremely talented floral designers create. This is what makes our jobs special…to see the flowers grow in the ground and make their way to these art pieces.” Mike goes on to say, “Full Bloom has done a wonderful job of highlighting this industry and transporting audiences into floral escapism; we’re honored to be a part of it.”

