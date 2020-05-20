AGRIFLOR Rescheduled to 2021

Quito, Monday – Last week it was decided to reschedule the Ecuadorian based international flower trade fair “AGRIFLOR”. The new dates have now been set for 2021 from Monday October 4 to Wednesday October 6.

Although the exhibition had become an annual held event since last year, it was concluded to move AGRIFLOR to the same period next year.

HPP trusts that with the date change, AGRIFLOR can be held as planned and attract international flower buyers to travel to Ecuador to meet with the Ecuadorian flower growers as it has always done before.

