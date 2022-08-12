AGRIFLOR 2022 Postponed

Quito, Thursday – AGRIFLOR 2022, the International Floriculture Trade Exhibition organised by HPP and scheduled to be taking place in downtown located El Centro de Exposiciones Quito this coming Wednesday October 5 – Friday October 7, 2022 will be postponed.

We are very sorry for having come to take this decision, which will lead to another delay of Agriflor, but we need to be able to guarantee that the exhibition can be held .

The new dates for AGRIFLOR 2023 are now set for Monday October 2 – Wednesday October 4, 2023.