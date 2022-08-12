Certified American Grown Brings Award Winning Field to Vase Dinner Tour to Michigan’s Summer Dreams Farm

Oxford, MI – Certified American Grown and Summer Dreams Farm in Oxford, Michigan to host immersive Field to Vase dinner amongst the beauty of the hundreds of varieties of dahlias grown on the farm just outside of Detroit. The dinner is a unique experience scheduled for Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Certified American Grown, the host organization, works to promote and represent the interests of America’s cut flower and foliage farming families. Working with the Michael Genovese of Summer Dreams Farm to bring this dinner to life, guests will be treated to a once in a lifetime experience that is a feast for all of the senses. Known for their beautiful flowers, this special dinner will be a fully immersive experience in the middle of the fields and will include a reception, dinner, design demonstration, farmer talk with Michael Genovese and talk by lead designer Derek Woodruff of Floral Underground.

The dinner is just that, a feast and this stop on the dinner tour is going to be a culinary treat featuring fresh local and seasonal fare. Complementing the beauty of the farm, flowers and a wonderful dinner will be incredible wines provided by the Michigan Wine Collaborative which will tickle guest’s tastebuds.

“This is going to be such an incredible experience and we cannot wait for the opportunity to see the beauty that is Summer Dreams Farm come to life in such an incredible way,” said Camron King, CEO & Ambassador for Certified American Grown. “The Field to Vase dinner is going to be such a unique experience and dining amongst the gorgeous dahlia’s that Michael grows and the designs that Derek creates, all while enjoying a great meal, wine and incredible company is just what this dinner is all about – celebration and community.”

The Field to Vase Dinner Tour is a national series that has been recognized for the unique and immersive experiences that are once in a lifetime in nature and execution. Each event is unique to the farm hosts, location, floral designers, and culinary experiences. The 2022 tour has already had stops in Carlsbad and Arroyo Grande, California. Following this wonderful event in Michigan the tour will head to Texas and Florida to round out the year. Tickets are limited and are available by visiting the Certified American Grown Field to Vase website.

About Certified American Grown. Certified American Grown is a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an independent, third-party supply-chain audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.