Alexandra Farms: Design Versatility, Proper Care & Handling of Spray Roses

Spray roses are one of the most versatile flowers available! They add stunning depth, color, and interest to bouquets and centerpieces. They can also confidently stand as a single stem in a bud vase, face-crushing hug after hug in a boutonniere, delicately lay as hair flowers, and withstand hours without a water source in an installation. These powerhouse stems are a go-to in my design work.

Proper Care & Handling

Spray roses can be best appreciated after receiving proper care. Hydration and careful handling will allow spray roses to fully open without damage and will ensure the performance and longevity of these stems. I always use a hydration solution when processing spray roses. I allow the roses to hydrate with the packaging on to ensure their stems straighten. Like I do with all flowers, I remove any foliage that will sit below the waterline. After initial hydration, remove the packaging and remaining foliage (if desired) to allow your bloom heads to open.

