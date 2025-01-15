NASA Compiles List of Best Plants to Clean Indoor Air

NASA research scientists announced that the common indoor plant may provide a natural way of helping combat sick building syndrome. Additionally, improving indoor air quality can also be effectively achieved with certain houseplants that are known for their air-purifying abilities. We highlight the best plants below.

What plants are best for indoor air quality?

Based on the use of common indoor plants for indoor air purification, NASA studied about a dozen popular varieties of ornamental plants to determine their effectiveness in removing several key pollutants associated with indoor air pollution. NASA research found that living plants are so efficient at absorbing contaminants in the air that some will be launched into space as part of the biological life support system aboard future orbiting space stations.



To read the rest of the story, please go to: CO2Meter

