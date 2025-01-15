Bitchin’ Sauce Debuts Single-serve Packaging in Food Service & Retail

Carlsbad, CA – Bitchin’ Sauce, the award-winning almond dip brand, is excited to introduce new single-serve Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce. At 1.75oz, they are perfectly sized for on-the-go convenience, making them ideal for dipping, spreading, and smothering everything from sandwiches and wraps to chips and veggies. Packed with bold, smoky flavor, they offer a quick and easy way to elevate any food.

Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce offers classic Southwest heat with bold, smokey spices, made from chipotle peppers and raw California almonds. Gluten-free, dairy-free, and free from artificial ingredients, this dip is rich in umami, low-carb, Kosher, and Project Non-GMO certified. Perfect for a range of dietary preferences, it empowers customers to elevate their meals with flavor, nutrition, and convenience.

“Our goal is to create sauces that are not only packed with bold flavor but also with real, high-quality ingredients that anyone can enjoy,” says Starr Edwards, Founder and CEO of Bitchin’ Sauce. “The convenient single-serve packaging is the perfect size for people on the go, making it easier than ever to enjoy the sauce they love – anytime, anywhere.”

As demand for plant-based and healthier options continues to grow, Bitchin’ Sauce is committed to crafting almond-based dips made from high-quality ingredients, free from gums and emulsifiers. New single-serve Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce aims to provide consumers with nutritious, flavorful choices that align with their lifestyles.

Single-serve Chipotle Bitchin’ Sauce is now available in restaurants, food service operators, and retailers, such as Starbucks, Meta’s Canteen, and UNFI, making it easy to enjoy bold, nutritious flavors wherever you are. It offers tasty, healthy options for vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free eaters, or anyone seeking flavorful, nutritious choices anytime.

About Bitchin’ Sauce

Founded 14 years ago at a lone farmers market stand, Bitchin’ Sauce pioneered the nut-based dip movement, creating a whole new category of almond spreads. The brand takes pride in using only high-quality ingredients, ensuring that every flavor is gluten-free, vegan, Project Non-GMO certified, and totally Bitchin’. This commitment meets the growing demand for better-for-you options, appealing to everyone seeking delicious ways to dip, spread, and smother. Their award-winning dips are available in over 17,000 stores worldwide such as Costco, Sprouts, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and more. Try their creamy dips on your favorite savory foods — from fish tacos to Bitchin’ Burgers! Sold in the refrigerated dip section.