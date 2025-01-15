Discover the Best in Dairy: FrieslandCampina Showcases Sustainability and New Products at the Winter Fancy Food Show

Paramus, NJ – FrieslandCampina, the world’s largest producer of Gouda and Dutch cheeses and a leading U.S. importer of specialty cheeses, invites attendees to visit their newly revamped and interactive booth at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show in Las Vegas.

At Booth #1301, visitors will explore FrieslandCampina’s Nourishing a Better Planet Sustainability Program, designed to create meaningful impacts for people, communities, and the environment. For FrieslandCampina, sustainability means supporting farmers, protecting the planet, and offering better, more affordable nutrition to a growing global population. The company’s comprehensive sustainability strategy is built on six core pillars:

Better Nutrition : Expanding access to high-quality, affordable nutrition for lower-income groups worldwide.

: Expanding access to high-quality, affordable nutrition for lower-income groups worldwide. Better Living for Farmers : Enhancing the livelihoods of member dairy farmers by ensuring top-tier performance pricing and training 75,000 local farmers through dairy development initiatives.

: Enhancing the livelihoods of member dairy farmers by ensuring top-tier performance pricing and training 75,000 local farmers through dairy development initiatives. Better Climate : Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over one-third in pursuit of climate neutrality.

: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by over one-third in pursuit of climate neutrality. Better Nature : Enhancing biodiversity through sustainable practices by 2,750 cooperative member dairy farmers, incentivized by the Focus Planet system.

: Enhancing biodiversity through sustainable practices by 2,750 cooperative member dairy farmers, incentivized by the Focus Planet system. Better Packaging : Transitioning to 100% recyclable and reusable materials, with more than 99% of waste being repurposed.

: Transitioning to 100% recyclable and reusable materials, with more than 99% of waste being repurposed. Better Sourcing: Utilizing 100% responsibly and sustainably sourced agricultural raw materials, with 95% traceability.

The booth’s innovative design reflects FrieslandCampina’s commitment to sustainability and features interactive displays to engage attendees. Highlights include the debut of two exciting new products:

Gayo Azul® Queso Fresco : This latest offering from the renowned Hispanic cheesemaker, Gayo Azul®, combines Dutch cheese-making expertise with traditional Hispanic flavors. Made with premium ingredients, this creamy and fresh cheese adds a flavorful touch to any dish.

: This latest offering from the renowned Hispanic cheesemaker, Gayo Azul®, combines Dutch cheese-making expertise with traditional Hispanic flavors. Made with premium ingredients, this creamy and fresh cheese adds a flavorful touch to any dish. A Dutch Masterpiece Rembrandt® 12-Month PDO: Crafted with milk from North Holland and bearing the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) mark, this Gouda is aged for 12 months, delivering a bold, smooth flavor with caramel notes and a satisfying crystallized texture.

“We’re always energized by the Winter Fancy Food Show, where we launch the year with our innovative sustainability platform and a lineup of exceptional new products,” said Josh Rosen, Senior Brand Manager at FrieslandCampina. “We’re proud to showcase our award-winning cheeses and connect with buyers and consumers who share our passion for quality and craftsmanship.”

Additional Highlights

Royal Hollandia Limited Flavors Collection : A distinctive selection of unique flavors, including Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese, made with the finest ingredients to captivate cheese enthusiasts and culinary creators.

: A distinctive selection of unique flavors, including Black Garlic Gouda, Walnut Gouda, and Very Berry Goat Cheese, made with the finest ingredients to captivate cheese enthusiasts and culinary creators. A Dutch Masterpiece : Featuring a premium range of aged cheeses named after famous Dutch painters, such as Rembrandt, Vermeer (6-Month PDO), and Frans Hals, each exemplifies the artistry of Dutch cheese-making.

: Featuring a premium range of aged cheeses named after famous Dutch painters, such as Rembrandt, Vermeer (6-Month PDO), and Frans Hals, each exemplifies the artistry of Dutch cheese-making. Parrano Cheese: Known for its nutty Parmesan flavor and creamy Gouda texture, Parrano is a versatile option available in wheels and wedges, perfect for cutting, shredding, or melting.

FrieslandCampina’s award-winning cheeses continue to earn global recognition. At the 2024 World Cheese Championships, the company secured Gold for Gayo Azul Mature Edam and Robusto, alongside honors for Gayo Azul Edam and Royal Hollandia Mild Goat.

Visit FrieslandCampina at Booth #1301 to learn more about their sustainability initiatives and sample some of the finest cheeses in the industry.

About FrieslandCampina

Royal FrieslandCampina touches millions of lives around the globe with dairy products enriched with essential nutrients. Operating in over 100 countries, the company is headquartered in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, and focuses on four key market groups: Food & Beverage, Specialized Nutrition, Trading, and Ingredients. Fully owned by Zuivelcoöperatie FrieslandCampina U.A., a cooperative of 16,995 dairy farmers across the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium, FrieslandCampina stands among the world’s leading dairy cooperatives.

For more information, visit www.frieslandcampina.com(Opens in a new window) or www.FrieslandCampina.us(Opens in a new window).