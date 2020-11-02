Placon Recognizes SC Johnson with Sustainability Award

Madison, WI – Placon welcomed H. Fisk Johnson III to Madison today where he was presented with an outstanding achievement sustainability award. The sustainability award recognizes top customers who promote a circular economy. SC Johnson diverted over 119 million plastic water bottles from landfills in 2019 by purchasing their PET packaging from Placon.

Placon purchases curbside collected bales of PET bottles and thermoforms used in manufacturing their post-consumer recycled (PCR) sheet. PCR stands for post-consumer recycled resin and is plastic that has been given a new life from already used plastic. Placon makes its packaging from PCR material that it extrudes in-house as part of their closed loop PET recycling.

“The plastic packaging industry holds great promise in a future where natural resources are reused, diverted from landfills and returned into a closed loop economy, stated Dan Mohs, Chairman and CEO Placon. “Placon has been using post-consumer recycled plastic in its packaging for 30 years.” Using PCR material means less carbon emissions, less reliance on virgin PET resin, and less waste.

This is not the first sustainable partnership for these companies. Placon and SC Johnson teamed up on a Milwaukee Brewers project to recycle a specially marked PET cup used in the stadium during the 2020 season. The project would have created a new market for this plastic stream waste but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on MLB games for the 2020 season. They will look to introduce this program in the 2021 season.

Founded in 1966, Placon is a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and sustainable plastic packaging for medical, food, and consumer goods products. Placon has manufacturing operations in Madison, WI; West Springfield, MA; Elkhart, IN; and Plymouth, MN, and is currently ranked #18 in the Plastics News 2020 Thermoformer Rankings. Placon delivers packaging breakthroughs that inspire better engagement between people and products. For more information, visit www.placon.com.