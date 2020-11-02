BelGioioso Cheese Introduces New Artigiano Gourmet Snacks and Crumbles

(Green Bay, Wis.) – In response to growth of snacking and flavored cheeses, BelGioioso Cheese, Inc. introduces their new Artigiano® Gourmet Snacks and Crumbles in Balsamic & Cipolline and Vino Rosso flavors.

Artigiano®, which means Artisan in Italian, is carefully hand-crafted and aged to achieve its distinct flavor, aroma and fine crystalline texture. The new enrobed Gourmet Snack Cheeses are individually wrapped for a convenient 80-calorie on-the-go snack. The new 8 oz. Crumbled Twist Tie Bags are a gourmet option for flavor enhancements on pastas, salads or soups.

“We are seeing flavored cheeses growing faster than the overall specialty cheese category and snacking continues to be a traffic driver as well,” says Sean Moran, Vice President of BelGioioso Sales. “Artigiano’s exceptional award-winning quality and unique flavors have been well received by consumers. These new snack sizes and crumbles are sure to stand out in the deli case.”

With over 95% of people snacking twice per day, snacking cheese sales are now over 10% of specialty cheese sales. Flavored artisan cheeses are also seeing explosive growth and Artigiano Gourmet Snacks and Crumbles offer unique, first-of-its-kind offerings to the category.

Gourmet Snacks – Pack Size: 10/5.28 oz. bags with 8 – 0.66 oz. individually wrapped packages of Artigiano Balsamic Cipolline or Vino Rosso

Shelf Life: 90 Days

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99 – $4.99 per 5.28 oz. package

Protein: 6 grams per individual package

Calories: 80-calorie snack and a “Smile with Every Bite”

Artigiano Crumbles – Pack Size: 12/8 oz. Crumbled Twist Tie Bags Artigiano Balsamic Cipolline or Vino Rosso

Shelf Life: 90 Days

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99 – $5.99 per 8 oz. package

Video Link Artigiano Gourmet Snacks & Crumbles: https://youtu.be/H4ueqjxaJf4

BelGioioso Cheese is a family-owned and operated company specializing in artisan Italian cheesemaking. Using only natural ingredients and fresh, local Wisconsin milk, Master Cheesemakers hand-craft a full line of exceptional cheeses guided by a commitment to quality and a respect for tradition. At BelGioioso, every cheese is a specialty. www.belgioioso.com/secret