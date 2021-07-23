Hatchery-Reared Selective-Breeding Mussels Lead Aqua-Industry More Sustainable, Profitable In New Zealand

Xinhua News Agency Seafood July 23, 2021

WELLINGTON — Situated on a remote, quiet and scenic coast in Marlborough Sounds, South Island of New Zealand, SPATnz hatchery has made Greenshell mussel breeding hatchery more sustainable and profitable.

According to figures of stats NZ, the export revenue of Greenshell mussel last year was 287.7 million NZD.

SPATnz stands for shellfish production and technology. It is a scientific program collaboration between Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) and Sanford, a fishing company of New Zealand with a century long history.

