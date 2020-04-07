American Floral Endowment: #InThisTogether

It’s ever changing! The government regulations, shutdowns, restrictions, emotional toll and economic challenges that COVID-19 is having on individuals, businesses and families. While everyone is doing their best to adapt, one thing’s for certain – it’s scary, overwhelming and stressful.

AFE’s role in the industry is one of industry growth through scientific research, education and educational programs, and recruitment of young professionals through internships and scholarships. As the industry’s nonprofit funding source for these programs, we’ve been seeking to ensure our interns are safe, while coordinating with researchers and universities, and those administering educational grants to assure they get the support they need to get through this.

With the increase in shutdowns and stay at home orders, university research has slowed, and our work with placing interns is not possible. Safety is of the utmost importance. But we want you to know that while we aren’t sending daily or even weekly emails, our Board and staff are behind the scenes working to make sure AFE continues the industry’s essential programs. We are prepared to swiftly resume the important research and educational programs the industry depends on for future success.

