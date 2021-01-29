American Floral Endowment Offers Paid Internship Opportunities

The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is accepting applications for two floriculture/horticulture internship programs! The application deadline is March 1st



Since their inception, these programs have awarded 1.3 million dollars in scholarships to deserving students in the industry.

Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program



The Vic & Margaret Ball Intern Scholarship Program provides the opportunity to gain experience at a commercial production greenhouse or nursery. The program offers paid internships in three, four or six-month durations and provides scholarships of up to $6,000.

In addition, faculty are reimbursed up to $1,000 in travel expenses to visit students at their internship sites!



Three videos were created to promote this program, including the student/faculty video , which shares students’ successful internship experiences and testimonials on how the program helped them in their careers.

Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program



The Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program provides students pursuing a career in retail or wholesale operations with internship experience and honors the late Colonel and Mrs. Walter E. Mosmiller, Jr. The program offers paid internships in 10-16 week durations and provides scholarships of $2,000.

To learn more and apply online, visit endowment.org/internships .



Important Links for Students:

Downloadable Brochure

Downloadable Poster

Apply for the Ball Intern Scholarship Program

Apply for the Mosmiller Intern Scholarship Program



AFE internships are the best way for students to gain hands-on experience that help them toward their future careers!

COVID-19 Update from AFE

The health and safety of our interns remain a top priority. While we continue to encourage students to apply for these internships, we are continuously evaluating the timing of internships and will grant extensions as needed to ensure the safety of our host employers, their staff, and the interns. If your business is looking for interns or you’d like to sign up to be a host, please contact Candice at AFE [email protected]