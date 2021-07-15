American Floral Endowment Surpasses Initial Fundraising Goal in Under 30 Days

Alexandria, Virginia – Today marks the halfway point of AFE’s 60 Day Fundraising Campaign! Thanks to the quick work of AFE’s ambassadors and the generosity of our floral industry community, AFE has surpassed its initial goal of $60,000 within the first 30 days. With the support of AFE’s volunteer fundraising team consisting of its Board of Trustees, staff, and longtime supporters, AFE is setting a new goal of $100,000 with the remaining 30 days! This new goal will break records for AFE’s annual fundraising event – during our 60th Anniversary Year! Sponsors of this campaign will impact the industry by funding research, scholarships, internships, and grants allowing AFE to expand its programs.



For the second year in a row, the American Floral Endowment (AFE)’s annual fundraising event is being held virtually in order to assure the safety and health of the floral community. In honor of AFE’s 60th Anniversary celebration this year, the Board of Trustees, staff, and ambassadors came together and committed to 60 days of fundraising from Monday, June 14th to Friday, August 13th.



This hugely impactful fundraising campaign is being led by 24 of AFE’s most devoted ambassadors, all with individual goals of $6,000 or more. This peer-to-peer effort is expanding AFE’s network and raising awareness for its programs and resources.



AFE’s Treasurer & Secretary, Ken Young, notes, “As a Trustee and industry member, I have directly seen the value of AFE’s programs and research. I believe the entire volunteer fundraising team understands how imperative it is to continue to fund these initiatives because through supporting AFE, we are directly supporting the future of our industry. And, by extending into our personal networks, we are furthering the reach of AFE’s impact.”



The ultimate objective of this campaign is to continue to help the floral industry flourish and grow through AFE’s many important programs. For the past 60 years, AFE has provided vital research, scholarships, internships, and grant funding totaling over $18 million, giving back to the industry that we serve. It is only with community support that we will be able to expand funding to help the industry face new challenges and find new advances.



In 2021, AFE committed to funding over $800,000 towards:

Research to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants to boost profits for everyone.

to produce healthier, longer-lasting flowers and plants to boost profits for everyone. Scholarships and Internships to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide and hands-on training for the next generation.

to recruit tomorrow’s leaders and provide and hands-on training for the next generation. Educational Grants to provide learning opportunities and knowledge to all industry members.

to provide learning opportunities and knowledge to all industry members. Industry resources to recruit and retain top talent, including a floral career center, resources to help train your employees, and more.

Contributions support this commitment and ensure that all of AFE’s programs can continue to meet growing demands.



Sponsorship benefits include commemorative t-shirts, water bottles, advertising opportunities, featured job postings on AFE’s Career Center, and recognition on AFE’s social media and newsletters.



It’s not too late to join in this industry-wide effort! Please consider the sponsorship levels and join us in supporting sustainable growth for the floral industry for years to come! The deadline for sponsorship commitments is August 13th! Once on AFE’s 60 Days page, click any fundraiser’s name to give towards their individual fundraising goal. Every one of the individual pages contributes towards our joint $100,000 goal.

AFE is incredibly grateful for the support of all of our committed sponsors. Thank you for providing for the future of the floral industry and celebrating our 60th with us!

About the American Floral Endowment (AFE)

The American Floral Endowment is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the floriculture and horticulture industry through funding research, educational grants and scholarships. Since 1961, more than $18 million has been funded in research and educational projects, and more than $3 million has been funded in scholarships and internships designed to attract and retain the future leaders of the industry. To learn more about AFE or how you can support floriculture programs, visit www.endowment.org .

