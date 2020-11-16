American Garden Rose Selections – The 2021 AGRS Winners Are Here

American Garden Rose Selections is pleased to announce our 2021 Winners. ​



The 2021 AGRS™ winners are:

Brick House™ – Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northwest, North East, and South Central Regions. Bred by Meilland®. Introduced by Star Roses & Plants.

Brindabella Purple Prince™ – Regional Choice Award Winner in the Northeast, South Central, and Southwest Regions. Bred by Sylivia E. and John C. Gray. Introduced by Suntory Flowers in partnership with Dig Plant Company.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Garden Rose Selections