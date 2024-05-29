APHIS Shares NAPPO’s Leadership Transition

The North American Plant Protection Organization’s (NAPPO) Executive Committee has selected Dr. Francisco Javier Trujillo Arriaga as the new incoming NAPPO Chief Scientist. Dr. Trujillo Arriaga will replace outgoing Dr. Stephanie Bloem upon her retirement in June after serving as NAPPO’s Executive Director for nine years.

Dr. Trujillo Arriaga brings a wealth of international plant health experience, leadership, credibility, and a demonstrated commitment to advancing the collective interests of the region as it relates to plant health, science, and collaborative solutions.

In a letter to stakeholders, PPQ Deputy Administrator Dr. Mark L Davidson welcomed Dr. Trujillo Arriaga to his new position and shared his heart-felt appreciation for Dr. Bloem’s many contributions. You can read his full message on the APHIS website.

Specific questions about NAPPO’s leadership transition should be sent to PPQ’s NAPPO Technical Director Stephanie Dubon at stephanie.m.dubon@usda.gov.

You can learn more about the NAPPO Secretariat on the NAPPO website.

