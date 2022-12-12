Battle of the Blooms: Interflora World Cup Coming to UK

Tickets are now on sale for the world’s biggest and most prestigious floral design competition – the Interflora World Cup – which is coming to the UK for the very first time in 2023.

Launched in 1972, the Interflora World Cup has previously taken place in the likes of Melbourne (2004), Shanghai (2010), Berlin (2015) and Philadelphia (2019) and is a chance for elite florists from around the globe to showcase their incredible talent. The event will take place at Manchester Central on 7th – 9th September 2023.

Tickets are on sale now at www.interflora.co.uk/page/world-cup, priced at £28 for adult day entry. And for anyone who can’t make it in person, the event will also be streamed to anywhere in the world, with virtual access tickets available to buy for £15.

Taking over the iconic Manchester Central venue, the event is a once in a lifetime opportunity for florists, flower arrangers, students and indeed anyone with a love of flowers and creative arts to see some of the world’s best floral designers at work.

Not only will the event be a display of skill and spectacular artistic design, but for the first time, Interflora has chosen to expand the event to create a showstopping experience for visitors, who can expect artisan stalls with food, drink and shopping, as well as live entertainment.

Interflora has also now revealed the action that will be taking place in the Florist Zone, which will host a series of workshops sure to inspire you, with hands-on, practical sessions mixed with spectacular, action-packed demonstrations. They are an opportunity to see some of the most passionate and creative professional florists from around the world, and take away practical ideas and design inspiration to use in your own floristry business, whether you’re creating commercial pieces or event installations. These will be led by the likes of reigning Interflora World cup champion, Bart Hassam.

As a champion of local florists and floristry, supporting 900 local florists on high streets up and down the UK and Ireland, Interflora is also offering the opportunity to get as close to the action as possible as a volunteer. This will be a rare chance to network with and gain insight from the best in the industry.

World class florists from 25 countries will compete in six heats over three days, with a grand final on Saturday evening (9th). Competitors will be set creative tasks to complete under strict time conditions – some known about in advance and others given as a surprise to test speed of thought and improvisation. The judging process will be led by Florint International.

As host nation, Interflora UK has chosen the theme of ‘Our Natural World’ as part of its commitment to sustainable practices. Competitors will be required to demonstrate their interpretation and respect for the planet, focussing on a sustainable ethos and utilising natural elements, ensuring the materials they use in their designs have minimum impact on the natural environment.

The UK competitor has been named as Elizabeth Newcombe of The Botanical Company in Surrey. She beat off competition from 80 of the best independent florists from up and down the UK and Ireland to be crowned ‘Interflora Florist of the Year’ at the finals at RHS Bridgewater back in July of this year.

Interflora’s director of florist services, Nick Priest, said: “The event will be a real spectacle and a chance to see floral designers at the top of their game at work. They will be creating complete works of art and our tasks will provide the ultimate test of nerve and skill.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the vibrant community of talented florists and skilled artists we have here in the UK – a chance to learn and to be inspired.”

2023 also marks Interflora’s 100th birthday and the event will form part of the centenary celebrations.

To book tickets and find out more, including how to apply as a volunteer, visit www.interflora.co.uk/page/world-cup

A range of ticket types are available, with day entry at £28 per adult and £10 for young adults (age 13-17). Children 12 and under go free. Streaming tickets are £15.

In 1923 Interflora started with a simple idea: let’s connect florists across the country, so people everywhere can connect too. We wanted to help people share their joy and sadness, their celebrations and news; to help them come together wherever they might be, through fresh, beautiful flowers. Nearly 100 years later we’re still doing just that. A few things have changed of course – we now help people connect in over 130 countries, for one! – but our incredible community of florists are still at the heart of what we do. Handcrafting every bouquet, handwriting cards, adding in favourite flowers – their care and skill goes into every single gift. Blooms, designed just for you, crafted with love, it’s what we do.

