Interflora Invites Sleaford to its 100th Birthday Celebrations

The past month marked a very special occasion for Interflora, as it celebrated its milestone 100th birthday at its office in Sleaford.

The celebrations included a showstopping two metre high, four metre wide floral installation using over five thousand flower stems set up outside of the building on Watergate.

Interflora invited Sleaford residents and local community groups to come down and join with the Interflora team and The Flower Shop florists to create this beautiful bright spectacle by adding flowers of their choice (provided by Interflora) to create a truly unique piece of floral art.

Interflora has been a significant part of the Sleaford community since 1974 and currently has over 190 employees in the local area.

In addition to the floral installation, the anniversary will be marked with a special 100 years bouquet that will be available to order online and handmade by local artisan florists from their network.

Interflora will also be celebrating with colleagues during the day, with a birthday party scheduled for lunchtime in Interflora’s head office which has recently undergone a £1.8M facelift after welcoming back staff following the pandemic and working from home.

Commenting on the momentous day, Lyn Davies, Consumer Director at Interflora said “Interflora is proud of its roots in Sleaford and we are thrilled to be celebrating such a significant milestone with the local community.”

“For 100 years we’ve been bringing people together so it only seems fitting that we share our milestone birthday by bringing our community together. We invite you all to come down and help us create this stunning floral work of art”.

To find out more about Interflora and their 100th Birthday please visit: www.interflora.co.uk

About Interflora

In 1923 Interflora started with a simple idea: let’s connect florists across the country, so people everywhere can connect too. We wanted to help people share their joy and sadness, their celebrations and news; to help them come together wherever they might be, through fresh, beautiful flowers. 100 years later we’re still doing just that. A few things have changed of course – we now help people connect in over 130 countries, for one! – but our incredible community of local Interflora florists are still at the heart of what we do. Handcrafting every bouquet, handwriting cards, adding in favourite flowers – their care and skill goes into every single gift. Blooms, designed just for you, crafted with love, it’s what we do. For more information visit interflora.co.uk