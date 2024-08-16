Beekenkamp Plants Introduces Verbena Fuerte

Step through the doorway and find yourself in a world bursting with vibrant colors, passion and inspiration. In the heart of South America a plant bloomed so powerful and vibrant that it enchanted the hearts of many; Verbena Fuerte. The grand introduction of this new crop took place during Flower Trials 2024.

During Flower Trials 2024, Beekenkamp Plants introduced Verbena Fuerte and visitors could find themselves in the colorful, sunny South American spheres. Verbena Fuerte can be used in various ways and this was shown in the presentation. From hanging baskets and mix pots, to solo pots and borders, the possibilities are endless. Visitors were impressed by the strong, robust plants and the attractive style created around them. ‘When these Verbenas are labelled, potted or shelved in the Fuerte style in the garden centers, this is such an eye-catcher, you just want to buy the plant,’ was a common statement heard during the event.

Verbena has its origins in the Spanish-speaking countries of South America. The plant is seen as the ‘survivor’ in the garden; where other bedding plants may struggle with high temperatures or lots of rain, Verbena flowers peacefully. The name Fuerte is therefore perfectly suited to this product, Fuerte meaning Strong in Spanish.

Verbena Fuerte lives up to its name. Its good branching creates a beautiful full plant. The strong branching has the added advantage that it benefits the quality of the young plants produced by Beekenkamp Plants. With its heart-shaped flowers in bright colors, you imagine yourself in South American spheres and it is a party to have this plant in your greenhouse or garden. Verbena Fuerte comes in two series; upright and semi-trailing. The possibilities are therefore endless; the upright varieties are perfect for pots on the table, while the semi-trailing varieties add color to hanging baskets, mix pots and borders.