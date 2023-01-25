Brookdale Treeland Nurseries, Canada, wins AIPH International Grower of the Year 2023

Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd (BTN), a Canadian ornamentals grower, has been awarded the title of International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) 2023 by the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH).

The coveted ‘Gold Rose’ award was presented to BTN by Royal FloraHolland CEO, Steven van Schilfgaarde, at the AIPH IGOTY Awards Ceremony 2023 on Tuesday 24 January 2023 at IPM Essen, Germany.

Founded in 2009 with the support of Royal FloraHolland and FloraCulture International, the IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticulture by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.

BTN is one of the largest and most respected growers of garden plants in Canada. They service garden retailers, landscape contractors, municipalities, and golf courses throughout Canada and the United States. With four farms in Ontario and one in British Columbia, BTN has a land base of more than 800 acres.

Jeff Olsen, President and CEO of BTN, commented: “We feel amazing, so blessed, to be honoured with these awards. It means so much to me personally and our whole team back in Canada. We’re so excited to tell them the news.”

Jason Rekker, National Production Manager for BTN, added: “The level of competition here is extremely high and we’re humbled by that. There are so many fantastic growers here so it feels very special for us to be recognised in this way.”

In addition to the Gold Rose Award, BTN was also awarded gold in the Finished Plants & Trees category, presented by Bernard Oosterom, Chair of the IGOTY 2023 Jury, and bronze in the Sustainability category, presented by Sarah von Fintel, Key Account Manager for GlobalG.A.P. and G.N.N. Label.

Bernard Oosterom commented: “Brookdale Treeland Nurseries stands out as a business focused on the future; with a wide assortment and a flow of new varieties it brings something new to the industry all the time. The business prioritises sustainable production and innovation with a commitment to knowledge exchange and growing a strong team. It’s dynamic approach has enabled it to develop new products and markets and is well founded to lead the industry in the years ahead.”

The IGOTY 2023 category winners are:

Young International Grower of the Year – Eliot Barden

Young Plants

Gold: Morel Diffusion, France

Silver: SB Talee de Colombia SAS, Colombia

Bronze: Xiamen Ican Seed Co., Ltd., China

Finished Plants & Trees

Gold: Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd, Canada

Silver: Giorgio Tesi Group, Italy

Bronze: Fructoplant SP. Z O.O., Poland

Cut Flowers & bulbs

Gold: Royal Base Corporation, Chinese Taipei

Silver: Zhejiang Toyoshima Co., LTD., China

Bronze: Zentoo, the Netherlands

Sustainability

Gold: Allensmore Nurseries, UK

Silver: Xiamen Ican Seed Co., Ltd., China

Bronze: Brookdale Treeland Nurseries Ltd, Canada

Leonardo Capitanio, AIPH President, said: “Congratulations to Brookdale Treeland Nurseries and all the winners. Once again we have seen top class businesses, from around the globe, in this competition. These results give all of us a reason to celebrate and they mean we can look forward with confidence in the future of our industry.”

For more information about each of the winners, take a look at the digital Winners Brochure.

