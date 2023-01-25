Foster Farms Donates $7,000 to Brokers of Hope Tornado Victims Fund

FARMERVILLE, Louisiana – Foster Farms will be making a $7,000 donation to Brokers of Hope. Founded in 2019, Brokers of Hope is a Farmerville, Louisiana, community-based organization that provides support, counseling, and advocacy for area residents, including a fund established to provide assistance to people impacted by the recent tornado.

“We very much appreciate the support of all of those at Foster Farms,” said Ragan Haynie, Brokers of

Hope Program Director. “The contribution can really help Brokers of Hope make a difference with Union Parish families as they recover from the storm.” Foster Farms Team member cash donations were matched by the company.

“Foster Farms has a history of local community support in Louisiana,” noted Farmerville Complex

Manager Dave Alverson. “I want to thank all of our Team members who contributed to the Brokers of Hope donation.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic. Foster Farms donated 80,000 pounds of poultry products to assist families in Union Parish. More recently, the company worked with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry to distribute 400,000 pounds of chicken through statewide food banks to families in need.

“Creating a culture that no one wants to walk away from means being a part of the communities where our Team members live. In times of trouble, we have a responsibility to come forward with assistance where we can,” said Arturo Towns, Foster Farms Chief Human Resource Officer.

Families in need of assistance can contact Brokers of Hope at www.standforhope.org or (866) 398-0945.