Calling All Floral Designers: Put Your Skills to the Test at SAF’s Sylvia Cup Design Competition

ALEXANDRIA, VA — The Society of American Florists (SAF) invites floral designers from across the nation to compete in the 55th annual Sylvia Cup Design Competition on August 7. The competition will take place during SAF Miami 2024, the organization’s 139th annual convention.

Past winner Kelsey Thompson, AIFD, owner of Bloom Floral & Home Studio in Algona, Iowa, encourages new competitors, particularly first-time participants, to join the competition. “This would be a great first floral design competition for someone,” says Thompson. “There are so many people in the room who are from all over the place, and it’s a cool atmosphere.”

The Sylvia Cup is the nation’s longest-running floral design competition and known for its surprise theme, providing a platform for new competitors to develop their designs in a casual setting enriched by the lively interaction of observers. Competitors receive the same flowers, foliage, and design supplies, testing their technical skills and creativity.

Michael Smith, AAF, AIFD, FDI, FSMD, of Artistic Designs Unlimited in Marianna, Florida, who won the 2023 competition, highlights the unique challenges and rewards of the event. “It exposes you to working with distractions,” Smith explains. “There is noise. Music. People walking around the room, looking. All that can distract you.” However, he notes, “If a designer can focus, and keep concentration on the work, and not on others, anyone can succeed.”

Smith’s advice for competitors? Stick to the basics. Keep designs “simple, clean and neat, and follow the principles and elements of design,” he says. He emphasizes the importance of adhering to the judges’ instructions, which he credits as a key factor in his win.The competition winners receive: $3,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place, sponsored by Smithers-Oasis.

Thompson highlights the additional benefits of competing: experimenting with new ideas, testing unfamiliar products, and gaining inspiration that can be applied in everyday work. “You get to see new stuff, test products you wouldn’t necessarily have in your shop, and try new things,” she says. “That’s the fun of competitions.”

The Sylvia Cup is a convenient competition opportunity for those attending SAF’s annual convention, eliminating the need for separate travel plans. “It’s hard to put yourself out there to be evaluated and critiqued, but in doing it you learn about yourself as a designer and you open yourself up to other opportunities and exposure within the industry,” Smith concludes. “At worst you learn from the experience.”

For more information about Sylvia Cup Competition and to register to compete click here. To see pictures of last year’s competition click here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit SAFnow.org.