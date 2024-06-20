USDA Livestock Mandatory Reporting Swine and Pork Industry Stakeholder Meeting

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Meat & Poultry June 20, 2024

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will conduct a stakeholder meeting to seek feedback on current swine and pork marketing methods and the USDA AMS Livestock Mandatory Reporting (LMR) program. AMS is interested in receiving views on current swine and pork marketing methods, challenges with reporting market information, general presentation of AMS market news information, and other enhancements the agency can make to meet industry needs.

The meeting will be held August 21-22, 2024, at the:

Hampton Inn & Suites Des Moines Downtown

120 SW Water Street

 Des Moines, Iowa 50309 

The first session will be held on August 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT. Attendees may participate in person or virtually in this session. The meeting will be recorded webinar and posted on the AMS website.

Virtual participants should register in advance at: https://www.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_qexCWg3nRKSdnB_DlxsmXA.  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with additional instructions.

The second session will be held on August 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT as an in-person event only. 

Seating capacity is limited to 50 attendees for both sessions. 

For more information, please contact Michael Sheats, Director of the Livestock, Poultry, and Grain Market News Division, at (202) 690-3145 or Michael.Sheats@usda.gov.

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

Stop Apologizing for Pork: Flavor is the Way Forward

Patrick Fleming, MIdan Marketing Meat & Poultry March 13, 2024

Since pork is relatively inexpensive, you’d think this would be a time for pork to thrive. Traditionally, when pork is a competitive value, pork sales go up. This time it hasn’t, as demand for pork is soft or declining. Unlike the supply of beef, pork is readily available and consumers are still shopping for protein. That begs the question: Why aren’t we building share?