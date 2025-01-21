Seafood Nutrition Partnership Continues Expansion of Successful Seafood Campaign at Key Retailers and Welcomes New Director of Marketing

Seafood Nutrition Partnership will again partner with H-E-B in January 2025 to expand the Texas-based chain’s successful 2024 Fall in Love with Seafood (FILWS) consumer campaign. SNP collaborated with the H-E-B seafood and marketing teams to launch a multi-media marketing plan spanning social, digital, influencer, and retail marketing including in-store seafood cooking demos and integration into H-E-B Wellness team communications promoting the nutritional benefits of seafood.

The Fall in Love with Seafood campaign launched in 2024 to educate consumers about the nutritional benefits of eating seafood at least two times a week while driving seafood consumption and retail sales. In 2024, the FILWS campaign was executed with five major retailers and delivered an average $4.07 return on investment. In other words, each $1 invested in the campaign delivered over $4 in incremental seafood sales.

“We are thrilled with the campaign’s performance,” said Sarah Crowley, vice president of marketing and communications at SNP. “The positive response from consumers and partners shows that when we work together, we can have a profound impact on driving seafood sales and helping consumers make healthier food choices.”

The FILWS marketing campaign will continue to raise awareness about seafood consumption by launching further initiatives in 2025 with multiple retailers including Lent with Northeast Grocery at their banners Price Chopper, Market32, and Tops.

The successful program has led the non-profit to tap Stephanie Blicharz (pronounced BLEE-hahsh) as Director of Marketing to help implement the national seafood promotion campaign and collaborate with SNP partners. Steph has successfully developed and executed strategic marketing campaigns for diverse organizations, most recently the Chilean Salmon Council. She has worked with well-known brands, including Energy Star, Ocean Spray, and Chinet.

Steph is committed to driving initiatives to encourage Americans to eat more seafood.

To participate in or learn more about sponsoring an upcoming retail campaign, contact Linda Cornish, president and founder, at lcornish@seafoodnutrition.org.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP addresses the country’s public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health per the USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.