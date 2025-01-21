Perdue Farms to Close Monterey Chicken Plant

U.S. chicken producer Perdue Farms will permanently shut a Monterey, Tennessee, processing plant on March 28, eliminating jobs for 433 employees, the company said on Friday.

It is the latest loss for poultry workers, with Tyson Foods having shuttered six U.S. chicken plants since 2023 after struggling to match production with consumer demand.

For the small town of Monterey and larger Putnam County, the news came as a shock. It’s the largest employer in Monterey.

