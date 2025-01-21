Governor Pritzker Announces $2.5 Million Investment in Frichtl Expansion Project in Effingham County

EDGE for Startups investment will support the construction of a state-of-the-art facility in Dieterich

DIETERICH – Governor JB Pritzker, Frichtl Processing and Slaughtering, LLC and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced an Economic Development for a Growing Economy (EDGE) for Startups agreement for Frichtl’s $2.5 million investment in capital expenditures for the company’s expansion. This investment will enable Frichtl to purchase space in Dieterich’s new Industrial Park East and construct a new 9,227-square-foot meat processing and packaging facility.

“Through incentive programs like EDGE for Startups, Illinois is empowering businesses to expand, driving economic growth, and uplifting communities statewide,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Frichtl’s expansion in Dieterich is a shining example of this impact — bringing a state-of-the-art facility that will create jobs, strengthen the local economy, and support Illinois agriculture.”

Bolstered by State incentives, Frichtl will construct a new facility to improve processing efficiency with state-of-the-art equipment. Additionally, this innovative project features a front retail store that includes a variety of essential departments to meet community needs, including produce, baking goods, canned goods, dairy, and frozen foods. The facility will specialize in processing beef, hogs, and deer, providing locally sourced meat products as well as offering products conveniently packaged for customers in the retail store. The goal is to increase food access for residents, support local agriculture, and promote sustainable food practices, addressing the nutritional needs of the region and bolstering economic growth while retaining and creating jobs for the local economy.

As part of the State’s comprehensive incentive package, Frichtl Processing and Slaughtering, LLC received an EDGE for Startups tax credit, and has committed to making a $2.5 million investment, creating six new full-time jobs. A link to the full agreement can be found here.

“The State’s EDGE for Startups investment will help bolster economic growth throughout Southeastern Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “Not only will this expansion project give Frichtl the space and resources they need to operate more efficiently, but it will also support the local agricultural industry while combatting food insecurity throughout the region.”

“After 15 years of butchering on the family farm, we’ve gained extensive experience and honed the craft, which has provided a solid foundation for our new venture. In 2023, recognizing the increasing demand in the market, we shifted focus towards developing a comprehensive business plan, leveraging the connections made through local resources such as the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity,” said Rachel Frichtl owner of Frichtl’s Processing and Slaughtering. “With key partners like the Village of Dieterich supporting zoning and ordinance requirements, the Effingham Growth Alliance aiding in economic development strategies, and Dieterich Bank facilitating financial services, alongside support from the SBDC at IECC for business planning this collaborative approach will enable us to expand offerings and possibly increase production space, tapping into a broader range of products and services to meet customer needs more effectively.”

The EDGE program was expanded to include startups in 2022 to spur additional investment for newer companies that are in their growth stage. In order to do this, EDGE for Startups provides a benefit that allows companies to reduce their payroll withholding instead of their Illinois corporate income tax liability. This enables startup companies without corporate income tax liabilities to maximize their incentive to reinvest into their expansion project.

“The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance commends Governor JB Pritzker and DCEO for supporting Frichtl’s Processing and Slaughtering through EDGE for Startups,” said President and CEO of Effingham Regional Growth Alliance Courtney Yockey. “This project not only assists in fostering entrepreneurship, but also combats food insecurities and addresses inadequate access to fresh foods for the Village of Dieterich. The Alliance welcomed the opportunity to work with the Rachel and Zach Frichtl to bring private investment and new employment opportunities to Effingham County.”

“The Village of Dieterich is thrilled to be chosen as the location of the new Frichtl’s Processing and Slaughtering. Dieterich has been identified as a food desert, and there is currently nowhere in Dieterich to purchase fresh meats and fresh produce items,” said Village of Dieterich President, Brad Hardiek. “As a growing community, we are always striving to create a better quality of life for our residents. This new grocery store and meat processing facility will be a welcome addition to Dieterich, giving our residents much needed and convenient access to healthy food. We applaud the Frichtl’s for investing in Dieterich and we know our community is looking forward to supporting them.”

About Frichtl

Frichtl’s Processing and Slaughtering, a majority woman-owned small business. With over 15 years of experience in the industry, the owners Rachel and Zach Frichtl, husband and wife, have built strong relationships with local farmers, ensuring that only the best sources are used. The couple founded the company in 2023 to fill a gap in the market for meat in southern Illinois and the surrounding area.

