Utah Beef Producers, LLC Announces Grand Opening: A New Era in Local Meat Processing

Richfield, UT—Utah Beef Producers, LLC (“UBP”) is excited to announce its grand opening on March 30, 2024 beginning at 10 am. This event marks the unveiling of a truly, state-of-the-art, USDA-certified meat processing facility in Richfield, Utah. The grand opening will offer the public an opportunity to tour the facility, to learn a little about UBP’s innovative processing techniques, and witness first-hand its commitment to excellence and sustainable practices, including humane processing methods and cutting-edge sustainability initiatives.

The grand opening will also serve as a fundraiser for the plant”s observation classroom and the event will highlight the plant’s partnerships with educational institutions like Snow College and USU, as part of UBP’s commitment to community and agricultural education.

