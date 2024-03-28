Beyond Meat Unveils New and Expanded Line of Beyond Crumbles, Now Certified by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check Program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life Program

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, announced a newly renovated and expanded line of Beyond Crumbles rolling out now in the freezer aisle at grocery stores across the U.S. The next generation of the company’s plant-based crumbles will be available in three craveable flavors and have a good source of protein, are low in saturated fat, and meet the rigorous nutrition criteria of the American Heart Association’s distinguished Heart-Check Food Certification Program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life Program .

Beyond Crumbles are juicy, bite-sized crumbles that go from frozen to finished in just a few minutes for a delicious and healthy protein option at breakfast, lunch or dinner. Made with clean and simple plant-based ingredients, Beyond Crumbles have 12g of protein per serving with less than 1g of saturated fat and no cholesterol – nutritionals that make it a heart-healthy1 food. These new plant-based crumbles will be available in three versatile flavors, Beyond Beef® Crumbles Original, Beyond Beef® Crumbles Feisty, and the newest flavor, Beyond Sausage® Crumbles Italian-Style, which will be available this summer. Convenient and easy to prepare, simply sauté the crumbles for four minutes in a skillet before adding them to your favorite dish or sauce. From a Feisty Cauliflower Fundido and rich Sweet Potato Chili to a hearty Mushroom Bolognese , the crumbles are endlessly customizable to fit any recipe.

“We continue to innovate across our product lines to deliver delicious taste and health benefits alike. For consumers who love the taste and versatility of beef, but want to reduce saturated fat and cholesterol in their diet, Beyond Crumbles offer a convenient, healthy protein for the center of the plate. Beyond Crumbles’ strong nutritional profile, coupled with its simple and clean ingredient list, earned the product certification by the American Heart Association’s Heart-Check program and the American Diabetes Association’s Better Choices for Life program,” said Beyond Meat Founder and CEO Ethan Brown.

As part of Beyond Meat’s commitment to innovating for human health, this announcement follows Beyond Steak’s earlier certifications by the American Heart Association and the American Diabetes Association . Additionally, the company recently announced its new Beyond IV platform , the fourth generation of the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef®, with significant advancements across taste, health and clean label. The new Beyond IV products, which will launch at grocery stores across the U.S. this spring, are the result of a multi-year research effort that included working with leading medical and nutrition experts to meet the standards of top health organizations.

Behind the Heart-Check Mark’s Scientific Nutrition Requirements

The Heart-Check Mark is part of the American Heart Association’s mission to fight heart disease and stroke, with cardiovascular disease as the leading cause of death in the U.S.2 The American Heart Association’s Heart Check Food Certification program provides consumers with an easy and reliable system for identifying healthier foods when reading nutrition labels. When consumers see the Heart-Check Mark, they instantly know the food has been certified to meet the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association, including being low in saturated fat and sodium, and having over 10% of the Daily Value of essential nutrients.

ADA’s Better Choices for Life Program

With 1.2 million Americans diagnosed with diabetes every year , the Better Choices for Life Program uses the American Diabetes Association’s evidence-based guidelines to help consumers make informed choices about the foods they purchase. Nutrition is an important component of diabetes treatment and prevention. Consuming adequate protein is essential for those with and without diabetes, and according to the American Diabetes Association , plant-based proteins provide quality protein, healthy fats, and fiber.

Advancing Research on the Health Benefits of Plant-Based Meat

Beyond Meat is proud to support scientific and evidence-based research on the health implications of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. For example, in the SWAP-MEAT study, which was published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers reported the positive impacts of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat’s plant-based meat over an eight-week period, including the improvement of several cardiovascular disease risk factors, such as LDL cholesterol levels and TMAO. Beyond Meat continues to support ongoing studies at the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at Stanford University School of Medicine and also has a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention.

Consumers can find the new Beyond Crumbles by looking for the yellow “new” bar across the top of the package. The Beyond Beef Crumbles are rolling out now in the freezer aisle at grocery stores nationwide, and the new sausage flavor will be available this summer. For more info, visit the Beyond Meat website and store locator .

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2024, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

