Monrovia Delivers Fresh Color Ideas for the Spring Garden

Azusa, California – Spring is here, and it is time to surround yourself with color! Monrovia is offering two new ways to be inspired by the latest color trends, design ideas, and plant combinations to create your dream garden.

Join Monrovia’s chief marketing officer, Katie Tamony, and plant hunter, Georgia Clay, in the latest on-demand webinar – Fresh Color for Spring. The two experts bring new color palette trends to life with inspiring combinations and the must-have plants you’ll want this spring and summer.

“Color is one of the best ways to be creative in your landscape,” says Katie Tamony. “Think of your garden as your own canvas. Adding beautiful blooms and interesting foliage can be bold and energizing or calming and serene. Our webinar and guide take the mystery out of combining plants, helping you design a space you will love and that reflects your style.”

For more creative inspiration, check out Monrovia’s newly updated Shades of Beautiful downloadable guide. This idea-packed, free guide features 10 color palettes with plant pairing suggestions and growing tips to help you add just the right design and mood to your garden. From the bold and beautiful Red Carpet Looks and Purple Crush palettes to the soothing colors of the Cool Sunset and Romantic Cottage combinations, this guide can help you update your garden and make a statement.

Monrovia’s new Shades of Beautiful is a great resource for ideas. Take it with you on your next garden center visit! Access the guide here: https://go.monrovia.com/shades-of-beautiful-guide



Spend a few moments in the garden with us on Monrovia’s YouTube channel . You’ll find the Fresh Color for Spring webinar and many other inspiring plant videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions.



Visit Monrovia.com to sign-up for the Grow Beautifully newsletter. In addition to beautiful garden inspiration and growing tips, these newsletters provide information on all upcoming webinars.