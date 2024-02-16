Shop Monrovia Delivers Must-Have Plants for Spring Gardens

Azusa, California – Do you have your heart set on a specific variety or unique plant for your garden this year? Need a gift for the gardener on your list or the perfect Mother’s Day present? Monrovia has the answer with the click of a mouse at Monrovia.com.

“When you order our craftsmen-gown plants at Monrovia.com, you get the best of both worlds,” said Katie Tamony, Monrovia’s chief marketing officer. “You get to choose from our wider selection of expertly grown plants, then have it shipped to your local garden center for pick-up. The local garden center pros can help you with planting instructions, companion plants and custom advice to keep your selections growing beautifully.”

Visit Monrovia.com and search for your plant. Look for “Buy Online” at the bottom of the plant picture and click to purchase. Ordering online can also be rewarding. Gardeners who create an online account will earn points every time they shop on the site and can use those points for valuable discounts. Everyone gets 25 points just for signing up, and one point is earned for each dollar spent.

Whether spring has arrived, or planting is just around the corner, ordering now ensures you’ll get the plant of your dreams. Select Monrovia varieties can be purchased now, including stunning hydrangeas, beautiful roses and other unique plants that elevate your garden design. Plants will ship after the last frost date in each area, direct to the independent garden center chosen at checkout. Looking for a Monrovia variety that isn’t listed in our online store? Ask your local garden center to order for you.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.