AIFD Awards Committee Seeks Nominations

Know of someone who deserves to be honored! Have you considered nominating someone but were unsure how to go about it? Let’s see if we can answer some of your questions.

What does the AIFD® Awards Committee do?

The primary responsibility of the committee is to accept nominations and to carefully review each nomination to determine if it qualifies for a given award.

Can anyone submit a nomination?

No. Only AIFD® members in good standing and AIFD® Partner members are eligible to submit nominations for the awards.

Is there a deadline in which nominations need to be submitted?

Yes. The deadline for the 2024 awards is Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

