American Institute of Floral Designers Announces AIFD Inductees at GROW Symposium in Chicago

Sacramento, CA – The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) proudly announces the induction of its newest members during the prestigious GROW Symposium held in Chicago, IL, July 1-6, 2023. This annual event celebrates the artistry, innovation, and advancement of floral design, bringing together industry professionals from around the globe.

AIFD® is thrilled to recognize the exceptional talent and contributions of the following individuals, who have been inducted into the esteemed ranks of the American Institute of Floral Designers:

Jeffrey Arrizola AIFD, CFD

Cynthia Ann Ayure AIFD, CFD

Nina Bagramovich AIFD, CFD

Stephanie Bremer Barro AIFD, CFD

Camilla Bauer AIFD, CFD

Melissa Bohl AIFD, CFD

Aaron Scott Bowden AIFD, CFD

Martha Whitney Butler AIFD, CFD

Ganna Dementieva AIFD, CFD

Bruce Easley AIFD, CFD

Brandy Ferrer AIFD, CFD

Ursula Gunther AIFD, CFD

Cindy Kay Hall AIFD, CFD

Abigale Grace Herrington AIFD, CFD

SoRa Jeong AIFD, CFD

Jodi Kennedy AIFD, CFD

Tammy L. Krein AIFD, CFD

Jeongah Lee AIFD, CFD

Albrey Leung AIFD, CFD

Jen Linehan AIFD, CFD, CF

Marlyn Luitjens AIFD, CFD

Pilar Mejia Sanchez AIFD, CFD

Samantha Pascal AIFD, CFD

Susan Piland AIFD, CFD

Jolene Denise Powell AIFD, CFD

Cassandra Sanders AIFD,CFD

Lora Jean Schnurbusch AIFD, CFD

Ikuko Seigel AIFD, CFD

Maria Alejandra Vasquez AIFD, CFD

Georgia White AIFD, CFD

Debbie Woltmann AIFD, CFD

David Charles Yacaginsky AIFD, CFD

These outstanding floral designers have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the craft, continuously pushing boundaries to create awe-inspiring floral arrangements that captivate and inspire. Through their dedication to excellence, they have earned the respect and admiration of their peers, making them ideal inductees to the AIFD community.

The AIFD Symposium serves as a platform for floral designers to showcase their expertise, exchange ideas, and explore emerging trends in the industry. This year’s event in Chicago, GROW, featured a series of interactive workshops, captivating demonstrations, and engaging presentations by renowned floral artists. Attendees were treated to an immersive experience designed to stimulate creativity and foster meaningful connections.

As part of their induction into AIFD, the new members will gain access to an exclusive network of floral designers, educators, and industry leaders. They will have the opportunity to participate in educational programs, workshops, and competitions that further their professional growth and enhance their artistic skills. AIFD membership represents the highest level of achievement in the floral design industry, and these inductees have proven themselves to be among the best in their field.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new class of 2023 inductees to the prestigious American Institute of Floral Designers,” said Andrés Polanco, Co- Executive Director of AIFD. “Their talent, passion, and commitment to excellence are truly remarkable. We look forward to their continued contributions to the floral design community and their involvement in shaping the future of our industry.”

The American Institute of Floral Designers extends its congratulations to the newly inducted members and expresses gratitude to all participants, sponsors, and attendees who made the GROW Symposium a resounding success. The organization remains dedicated to advancing the art of floral design, supporting its members, and promoting the highest standards of professionalism in the industry.

About AIFD

The American Institute of Floral Designers (AIFD®) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting and advancing the art of floral design. With a prestigious membership of accomplished floral designers, educators, and industry professionals, AIFD sets the standard of excellence in the industry. Through educational programs, networking, and events, AIFD provides a platform for floral designers to showcase their creativity, learn from experts, and connect with peers. For more information, please visit www.aifd.org