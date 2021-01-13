AIFD Gives Symposium 2021 Update

Dear AIFD® Members and Friends:

We hope that with this new year our beloved floral industry will witness new inspiration and that we can soon return to a routine that brings us all back to our families and friends. With so many passionate artists, our industry can surely rebound from this past year of extreme challenges.

The AIFD® leadership has been working hard behind the scenes meeting regularly to explore the opportunities for floral design education in 2021. As you know, the Institute had planned to offer an exciting Symposium, “D.N.A. – Design, Nature, Art,” in Chicago this July 1-6.

After weighing all considerations and facts as we know them today, including member feedback, safety guidelines and regulations on a National, State and City level, and the legalities and complexities associated with large events during a pandemic, the AIFD® National Board has decided that the most appropriate decision at this time is to cancel the 2021 National Symposium in Chicago.

