Coleman Natural Foods Cookbook Provides Nourishment to Fend Off Cooking Fatigue

Coleman Natural Foods Meat & Poultry January 13, 2021

Coleman Natural Foods, producer of all-natural pork and beef products, has published a cookbook titled Nourish: Recipes for gathering around the tableThe digital resource includes 21 recipes that provide inspiration for families cooking as many as 21 meals at home each week.

“We were inspired to put together a collection of our favorite recipes as we know families are experiencing cooking fatigue these days,” said Mel Coleman, Jr., 5th generation of the founding Coleman family. “There are ideas for all meals of the day and some really creative ways to use classic products like hot dogs, bacon and kielbasa. Make sure you try the kielbasa Reuben!”

Divided into sections for the brand’s most popular cuts of meat, the book features classics like pan-seared pork chops with easy pan gravy and pork and ale pub pie, as well as unique ways to use up leftover hot dogs, bacon and kielbasa. The book also includes cooking tips and educational snippets to help home cooks gain more confidence in the kitchen.

“Despite what is going on around us, if we all get a simple meal on the table and gather our family for a short moment during the day, we can feel a small sense of accomplishment,” Coleman noted.

You can find the digital cookbook at www.ColemanNatural.com/cookbook/

Related Articles

Meat & Poultry

New Premium Beef Brand, Wholesome Meats, Takes on the “Fake Meat” Industry With Real Beef That’s Better For You and the Planet

September 17, 2020 Wholesome Meats

Wholesome Meats, a Texas-based regenerative agriculture brand offering nutritious premium ground beef, is taking on the fake meat industry. Launching on National Cheeseburger Day, Friday, Sept. 18, the premium beef company is partnering with several local restaurants and grocers to highlight its good-for-you and good-for-the-planet meat, including: