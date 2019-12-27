AIFD Embarks on Hosting a Strategic Planning Session in Washington D.C.

As organizations grow and develop there needs to be a guide; where have we been, where are we are going and the implementing of a plan for the future. A strategic plan helps define goals, creative ideas for a change in approach and a manner to move forward in a positive direction.

To my knowledge AIFD has had four strategic planning sessions in our history; 2000 – Dallas,TX, 2003 – Seattle, WA , 2012 – Miami, FL and most recently 2019 – in Washington DC.

Our National Board of Directors and a diverse group of AIFD members were invited to attend. All facets of our membership and Industry Partners were represented. We were divided into groups of approximately five individuals to brain storm on topics that ranged from our infrastructure, membership, education and communication to name a few.

