Certified American Grown is Excited by the US Senate Passage of the Resolution Commemorating July as American Grown Flowers & Foliage Month

Washington, DC – July 1st marked the start of the annual celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month (AGFM), a month-long celebration of U.S. cut flower and foliage farms throughout the country. Now in its seventh year, the month celebrates the contributions of cut flower and foliage farmers, their families, and their teams that work hard to bring high-quality, domestically grown products to consumers and to recognize the economic and cultural impacts provided to communities and the country, alike.



The annual celebration is sponsored by Certified American Grown (CAG) and its members, the only trade association focused solely on promoting and advocating for the domestic industry and their interests. Again this year, the celebration of American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month has been recognized through the passage of US Senate Resolution authored by Senators Dianne Feinstein (CA), Dan Sullivan (AK), and Alex Padilla (CA) marking the month as a U.S. celebration. Additionally, retailers around the country are celebrating with special promotions and activities. Farms are hosting special events and workshops, selling unique and celebratory bouquets, and consumers are encouraged to support homegrown farms by looking for the Certified American Grown seal when purchasing flowers and foliage for their homes, offices, events, and celebrations, throughout the month, and all year long.



Camron King, CEO & Ambassador for Certified American Grown notes, “American Grown Flower & Foliage Month recognizes the contributions of our domestic farms in providing beautiful products grown here in the US while also positively impacting the lives of families, employees, communities, ad consumers. This is a special month where flower and foliage farms in every state in the U.S. are in bloom and production and there is no better way to celebrate than to purchase local, American grown products from our farms and by asking your local florist or retail store to carry and support American grown.”



Information about American Grown Flower and Foliage Month events, activities, and promotions can be found on the web at http://www.americangrownflowers.org and will be shared on social media channels, @americangrownflowers, or using the hashtag, #americangrownflowersmonth. Anyone celebrating the month with events, promotions, activities, or gorgeous American grown flowers and foliage is encouraged to share on their social channels as well.



Everyone is encouraged to celebrate American Grown Flower and Foliage Month by ensuring that purchases made support homegrown farms and communities. Look for the Certified American Grown seal during the month-long celebration and all year long!