World Championship Cheese Contest Boasts 3,302 Entries

Global dairy product entries for the 35th biennial World Championship Cheese Contest has reached 3,302 cheeses, butters, yogurts and dairy ingredients, according to event host Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA).

“In the U.S. and around the world, the Contest’s gold medal seal on the labels of award-winning products drives consumer purchases and boosts sales,” said WCMA Contest Director Kirsten Strohmenger. “Our Contest offers entrants the chance at a coveted title, as well as valuable impartial technical feedback from a team of internationally renowned judges.”

More than 400 dairy manufacturers from 25 countries and 32 American states submitted entries to vie for the coveted title of World Champion.

Countries represented in the World Championship Cheese Contest include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Costa Rica, Croatia, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Liechtenstein, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, United States, and United Kingdom.

