Atalanta Unveils Its New Website: Atalanta Premium

February 16, 2024

Elizabeth, NJ— Atalanta is excited to announce the launch of its new food service focus website, Atalanta Premium. The new website is a just-in-time B2B/B2C ordering platform, providing access to hundreds of specialty products and features real-time inventory shipped directly to customers. This website is Atalanta’s second e-commerce platform and now joins its sister website demedici.com. Both sites are designed to allow customers to visit each site with options of purchasing cases or units of our product.

Atalanta Premium replaces Swiss Chalet Fine Foods website (scff.com), but still offers its known brands, along with more specialty grocery items. Discover exclusive brands like Villa Manodori, Menu, Cipriani, and more.

The Atalanta Premium website boasts a modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential information, helping customers make well-informed product decisions. Key features include:

Enhanced Navigation: Intuitive and user-friendly, the navigation system allows visitors to find the information they need quickly.

Mobile Responsiveness: The website’s fully responsive design offers an optimal viewing experience across all devices, including smartphones and tablets.

Rich Content: Adding in-depth product information, industry insights, and a comprehensive blog section provides valuable resources for new and existing customers.

Account Portal: Existing Swiss Chalet Customers will keep their accounts and information, and new customers can easily create an account.

Visit Us @  https://www.atalantapremium.com

