World Championship Cheese Contest to Host Public Hours, Livestream Champion Ceremony

Mark your calendars now and join Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) at WorldChampionCheese.org for the live announcement of the 2024 World Champion Cheese!

Following an impressive showing in 2022 with 2,978 entries, the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest promises another year of exciting competition. For the first time since 2020, the 2024 Contest will be open to the public during preliminary rounds of judging on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Judging will occur at Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Following two and a half days of rigorous technical evaluation, the Contest culminates with the livestream announcement of the Top 20 cheeses in the world – and the winner of the prestigious World Champion title.

“It’s an honor to offer this opportunity for the world’s cheese community to learn about and celebrate the craftsmanship and passion behind the products they know and love,” said WCMA Contest Director Kirsten Strohmenger. “The Contest also offers dairy manufacturers and processors a rare opportunity to get expert feedback on their products and achieve international recognition – but the entry window closes on January 26, so we encourage participants to get their entries in now!”

