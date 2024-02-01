World Championship Cheese Contest Announces Internationally Acclaimed Judging Team

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the World Championship Cheese Contest®, announced the team of skilled dairy industry experts that will evaluate thousands of dairy product entries at this year’s competition, March 5-7 at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. This year’s expert judging team includes 53 cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 countries and 11 U.S. states. They are:

Jill Allen, Tillamook Cheese – Oregon, USA

Greg Anderson, The Kroger Company – Wisconsin, USA

Dr. Gabriele Arlotti, CheeseItaly – Italy

Ir. Maarten Bakker, Royal FrieslandCampina – Netherlands

Marc Bates, Bates Consulting LLC – Oregon, USA

K.J. Burrington, American Dairy Products Institute – Wisconsin, USA

Mirjana Curic-Bawden, Ph.D., Chr. Hansen – Wisconsin, USA

Dominique Delugeau, Saputo – Wisconsin, USA

Dr. Nana Farkye, Cal Poly – California, USA

Jessica Fernández Lopez, Lactography – Mexico

Adrian Fowler, Fowlers Forest Dairies Ltd. – United Kingdom

Dr. Mucio Furtado, IFF – Brazil

Chad Galer, Dairy Management, Inc. – Illinois, USA

Craig Gile, Cabot Creamery Cooperative – Vermont, USA

Enda Howley, Ornua – Ireland

John Jaeggi, Center for Dairy Research – Wisconsin, USA

Luis Jiménez-Maroto, Center for Dairy Research – Wisconsin, USA

Lars Johannes-Nielsen, Danish Dairy Board – Denmark

Andy Johnson, Dairy Connection, Inc. – Wisconsin, USA

Aileen Kacvinsky, Schuman Cheese – Wisconsin, USA

Prof. Samir Kalit, Ph.D., University of Zagreb – Croatia

Dr. Kerry Kaylegian, Penn State University – Pennsylvania, USA

Dieter Koch-Hartke, DMK Dairies – Germany

Kyle Koll, Sargento Foods – Wisconsin, USA

Drew Kordus, Great Lakes Cheese – Wisconsin, USA

Laura Laehn, Masters Gallery Foods – Wisconsin, USA

Dr. Susan Larson, Center for Dairy Research – Wisconsin, USA

Terry Lensmire, Lensmire Dairy Consulting – Wisconsin, USA

Dr. Arnoldo Lopez-Hernandez, University of Wisconsin-Madison – Wisconsin, USA

Thierry Martin, Agropur – Canada

Christophe Megevand, Schuman Cheese – New Jersey, USA

Lloyd Metzger, Valley Queen Cheese – South Dakota, USA

Dr. Takayuki Miura, Nippon Veterinary & Life Sciences University – Japan

Kate Neumeier Clarke, Wisconsin Aging & Grading Cheese – Wisconsin, USA

Per Olesen, St. Clemens Food Products – Denmark

Mike Pederson, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (Retired) – Wisconsin, USA

Gurth Pretty, Lakeview Cheese Galore – Canada

Miguel Rolo, Etapa Improvável – Portugal

Dr. Giuseppe Rostiti, Dairy Technical Sales Consultant – Italy

Dr. Francisco de Asís Ruiz Morales, Institute of Agricultural and Fisheries Research and Training – Spain

David Satterness, Chr. Hansen (Retired) – South Dakota, USA

Rosanne Sluijs, Cono Cheese Makers – Netherlands

Russell Smith, Dairy Australia – Australia

Dean Sommer, Center for Dairy Research – Wisconsin, USA

Cathy Strange, Whole Foods Market – Texas, USA

Suresh Sutariya, IFF – Kansas, USA

Jason Tarrant, Talley’s Group Limited – New Zealand

Ernesto Toalombo, Colonia Láctica – Ecuador

Stefan Truttmann, FROMARTE – Switzerland

Prof. Milna Tudor Kalit, Ph.D., University of Zagreb – Croatia

Eric Vorpahl, Masters Gallery Foods – Wisconsin, USA

Dr. Richard Weiss, Obersteirische Molkerei – Austria

Julie Winans, Chr. Hansen – Utah, USA

The competition will once again be overseen by the World Championship Cheese Contest leadership team, comprised of nine longtime dairy professionals:

Chief Judge Jim Mueller, Mueller Consulting

Chief Judge Emeritus Bob Aschebrock

Chief Judge Emeritus Bill Schlinsog

Assistant Chief Judge Tim Czmowski, Agropur (Retired)

Assistant Chief Judge Stan Dietsche, Oshkosh Cold Storage

Assistant Chief Judge Josef Hubatschek, ALPMA (Retired)

Assistant Chief Judge Mariana Marques de Almeida, Ms. J and Co.

Assistant Chief Judge Sandy Toney, Masters Gallery Foods

Director of Logistics Randy Swensen, Wisconsin Aging & Grading Cheese

Hosted biennially by Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1957, this competition is the largest technical dairy products evaluation in the world. In 2022, judges evaluated 2,978 entries, with Gourmino Le Gruyère, made by Michael Spycher of Mountain Dairy Fritzenhaus in Bern, Switzerland, earning an impressive score of 98.423 out of 100 to win the top spot.

This year, members of the public are welcome to observe the preliminary rounds of judging live and in-person from 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 and Wednesday, March 6. Fans of great cheese are also encouraged to tune in to WorldChampionCheese.org for the exciting, livestreamed announcement of the next World Champion Cheese at 2:00 p.m. (CT) on Thursday, March 7.