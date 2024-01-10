Three Young Horticultural Professionals Reach Finals for the AIPH Young International Grower of the Year Award

The International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) announces the three young horticultural professionals who have been selected as finalists for the Young International Grower of the Year Award 2024.

In 2022, AIPH collaborated with Jungle Talks to introduce the Young International Grower of the Year category to the established International Grower of the Year (IGOTY) Awards. This category celebrates vibrant individuals, aged 25-40, who will lead the industry into the future. Once again, participants of Jungle Talks’ Pro Manager Mastercourse who submitted an entry for the award have been assessed and three young professionals have reached the final.

Colin Fernandes, Kenya, is the Trial Site Coordinator for Marginpar, a role that focuses on introducing new and improved product varieties into the commercial market. He manages a team of 25 people across sites in Kenya and Ethiopia.

Tomasz Dźwigoń, Poland, has 14 years of experience in the horticultural industry in both the Netherlands and Poland. In his current position as COO of JMP Flowers, he has overseen a period of positive growth despite the challenges of the past few years.

Zhuoer Fang, China, received a Master of Science in International Horticulture from Leibniz University Hannover. Following her education, she joined Hongyue Horticultural and progressed through the company to reach her current position as the Incubation Leader for the company’s key projects and International Business Manager.

The finalists will be interviewed by a distinguished international jury consisting of:

Mr Leonardo Capitanio, AIPH President and owner of Vivai Capitanio, Italy

Mr Eliot Barden, past YIGOTY winner and Aftercare, Apprenticeship and Training Director for Majestic Trees, UK

Ms Puck van Holsteijn, CEO of World Horti Center and CEO of HortiHeroes, Netherlands

The winner will be announced at the AIPH International Grower of the Year Awards Ceremony on 23rd January 2024 at IPM Essen, Germany. Prior to the ceremony, AIPH will host a seminar titled ‘Seeds of Success’ which features keynote speaker Ynzo van Zanten and a panel of past IGOTY winners.

Tickets for ‘Seeds of Success’ and the Awards Ceremony cost only €75 (incl. VAT) per person. Groups of five tickets are available for the discounted price of €300 and groups of ten for €600. To secure your place, visit the AIPH Website.

AIPH thanks Host Sponsor IPM Essen, Founding Partner FloraCulture International, Sapphire Sponsors GLOBALG.A.P. & GGN Label and Greeningup, Pearl Sponsors Greenhouse Sustainability, Green is Life, and MyPlant & Garden, and Media Partners Economía & Viveros, Guiaverde, Horticulture Week, and Pod Osłonami PL for their continued support of the awards.

IGOTY Awards

Brought to you by AIPH in partnership with Founding Partner, FloraCulture International (FCI); the IGOTY awards have been championing outstanding achievement in the sector since 2009. The IGOTY Awards recognise best practice in horticultural production by the top ornamental production nurseries from around the globe, celebrating the expertise and energy they give to horticulture.