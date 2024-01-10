Albin Hagstrom & Son Celebrates Successful 2023 Christmas Season

PIERSON, Fla. — After a successful ninety-fifth year in business, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. is excited to share that it was a record Christmas season in 2023.

As the Christmas season approached, while labor and product shortages from the pandemic began to ease, demand for seasonal Christmas products continued to rise in 2023, with specific demand for U.S. grown, long-lasting greenery products. Beginning in October, Albin Hagstrom & Son, one of the most trusted names in the foliage industry, aimed to meet this demand for another season by serving customers around the globe.

In the 2023 Christmas season, lasting from October through December, production included record amounts of stems of Christmas greenery, garlands, Christmas wreaths and decorative products, made by hand from Southern evergreens such as Leyland Cypress, Carolina Sapphire, Arborvitae and Magnolia leaves, grown locally in the Pierson, Florida area.

Best-selling products for the 2023 Christmas season included bulk bunches of Magnolia and Carolina Sapphire, Christmas garlands made from greenery such as Leyland Cypress, in addition to assorted mixed Christmas wreaths with Magnolia bases, sold to wholesalers and retailers, plus the general public through the company’s online store.

“It was an awesome year, capped off with phenomenal Christmas sales, but we are already full throttle gearing up for our Valentine’s rush which starts mid-January. We will be working every single day getting enough product cut and packed for Valentine’s shipments,” says Erik Hagstrom, General Manager at Albin Hagstrom & Son.

At Christmastime and beyond, Albin Hagstrom & Son is thankful for every member of the “Albin’s Family,” to include employees and seasonal team members, customers, suppliers and supporters, who made Christmas 2023 another successful season, as “The Best Time of the Year” would not be possible without all of their support.

While nearly 50 varieties of greenery, plus a selection of year-round greenery garlands are available all year long, it is never too early to start planning for the 2024 holiday season. Pricing and availability for Christmas is made available annually in July for bulk Christmas greenery, wreaths, garlands and decorative products.

Wholesale pricing is available to those who qualify, including wholesale and retail florists looking to place large orders shipped via a refrigerated trucking line. Online ordering is also available to retail florists and the general public, with free shipping on all online orders.

Since 1928, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. (albin-hagstrom.com) has been proud to grow and ship “The Best Cut Foliage Around” to customers around the globe, direct from the “Fern Capital of the World,” our hometown of Pierson, Florida.

Our operation offers nearly 50 varieties of cut foliage and floral greenery, such as Leatherleaf, Plumosus and Tree Fern, plus a line of hand-tied greenery garlands, available year-round, and a variety of fresh Christmas greenery products during the holiday season, serving wholesale, retail and floral enthusiasts of all levels and sizes within the industry.