Albin Hagstrom & Son Celebrates Successful 2021 Christmas Season

PIERSON, Fla. — Wrapping up their ninety-third year in the foliage business, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. celebrated a record Christmas season in 2021 with production and shipping of bulk greenery, plus wreaths, garlands and decorative products.

As the Christmas season approached, and growers around the country faced product and labor shortages, and demand soared for more sustainable, longer-lasting and locally grown products, as one of the most trusted names in the domestic cut foliage industry, Albin Hagstrom & Son aimed to rise to the challenge of producing high quality products with the highest level of personal service in the industry.

In the 2021 season, lasting from mid-October through the end of December, production numbers included over 4,000 Christmas wreaths, over 13,000 feet of garlands and an assortment of other products, such as door swags and table centerpieces.

Made from fresh, locally grown Magnolia leaves and fresh Florida evergreens, such as Leyland Cypress, Arborvitae, Blueberry Cedar, Carolina Sapphire Cypress and varieties of pine and cedar, each of these products are entirely handcrafted on the farm of Albin Hagstrom & Son in Pierson, Florida.

Popular products from the 2021 Christmas season included vibrant mixed Magnolia wreaths, fresh Magnolia and Leyland Cypress mix wreaths and garlands, unique mixes of hanging door swags, and custom garland mixes, with festive greens such as Carolina Sapphire and Arborvitae. Bulk Christmas greenery also proved to be a hot seller, with the addition of online sales and mixed boxes of assorted greens for the season.

If placed from end to end, each foot of garland produced would stretch almost 2.5 miles long, and assuming an average thickness of of six inches each, each wreath produced stacked up together, would be over 2,000 feet tall.

“We are thrilled our 2021 holiday season went so well. With everyone facing obstacles, our team here at Albin’s worked tirelessly to provide and deliver on 100 percent of our orders. I could not be more proud of Albin team members, and our customers who trusted us with their orders,” said Erik Hagstrom, General Manager.

At Christmas and beyond, Albin Hagstrom & Son is immensely thankful for every member of the “Albin’s Family” who helped make the 2021 Christmas season another successful holiday season, including each and every one of their employees, suppliers and wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer customers who help to make Christmastime “the best time of the year” every October, November and December.

While bulk greenery and green garlands are available year-round, it’s never too early to start planning for the next holiday season — pricing and availability for the Christmas season is made available annually in July.

For more information, visit albin-hagstrom.com/christmas.

About Albin Hagstrom & Son —

Since 1928, Albin Hagstrom & Son, Inc. (www.albin-hagstrom.com) has been proud to be a grower and shipper of “the best cut foliage around” from our hometown, the “Fern Capital of the World” of Pierson, Florida.

Our fifth-generation family-owned operation offers over 60 cut floral greens, such as Leatherleaf, Plumosus and Tree Fern, and fresh hand-tied garlands, handmade holiday wreaths and pre-selected greens boxes, serving a variety of floral operations and enthusiasts on all levels within the floral industry.

For more information, visit us on the web at albin-hagstrom.com, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for product offerings, specials and behind-the-scenes looks of the farm and beyond.