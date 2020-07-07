Register Now for WCMA Fall 2020 Educational Leadership Trainings

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) today announced adjusted plans for its Fall 2020 educational offerings, including the popular WCMA Front-Line Leadership Training courses and WCMA Advanced Leadership Series for mid-level managers, and a brand-new class, WCMA Next Step Leadership, designed for established leaders who want to expand their skills. Registration is open now at WisCheeseMakers.org.

“WCMA leadership trainings were put on hold earlier this year, as we focused all attention on our members’ health and their essential, critical work,” said Rebekah Sweeney, WCMA Communications, Education and Policy Director. “But the demand for industry education remains, and WCMA has made plans to ensure the delivery of impactful, engaging trainings this fall.”

In Fall 2020, WCMA leadership courses are scheduled for in-person delivery but may be moved online at WCMA’s discretion. WCMA’s training partner Intentionaleaders has successfully delivered training in person and via live online courses. Announcements regarding delivery will be made no less than three weeks prior to the date of training, and registrants will be given the opportunity for a full refund, if desired.

