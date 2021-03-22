CheeseExpo Global Online Announces Ideas Showcase Lineup

Register now for CheeseExpo Global Online and get advanced access to our Ideas Showcase lineup and all 97 supplier partner Virtual Exhibits.

CheeseExpo Global Online runs three days, April 6-8, 2021, but if you register now, you’ll have access to these informative supplier talks and the latest industry technology beginning March 22. And the best part: dairy processors can see these Ideas Showcase talks, and the Virtual Exhibits and join our daily Spotlight Events, all for free!

“In 2021, CheeseExpo Global Online is delivering all of the educational content you’ve come to expect and value from our shows, but in a whole new way,” said John Umhoefer, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, co-host of the event with the world-renowned Center for Dairy Research at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “The global dairy industry’s brightest minds, latest and greatest technologies, and ideas to help build your business are just a few clicks away.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association